Kentucky Locals Sought for New Movie Filming in Louisville in the Spring

Have you ever been in a movie? Well, I have. And it was never released. It was called The Marshal of Windy Hollow and its current location is unknown. This is about as much of it as anyone has ever seen.

I got the call to be an extra because I showed up with my family dressed in boots, jeans, a western shirt, and a cowboy hat. They needed kids to fill up wagons and my sister and I became part of a movie. I don't remember much about it except for Mom pulling ticks out of our hair after our parts were completed.

CASTING A NEW MOVIE THAT WILL FILM IN LOUISVILLE THIS SPRING

I doubt you'll have to worry about the rigors of tick removal should you decide to go for it and audition for a new movie being shot in Louisville this spring.

'REAL, AUTHENTIC PEOPLE' TO THE FRONT

The director of Down by the River is looking for "real, authentic people" who will submit auditions as soon as possible; shooting begins in May. Most of the work for the actors will only last one or two days, so if you have a job, then you shouldn't have any trouble getting the necessary time off. But you would need to be able to arrive on set very early and prepare to work long hours.

ALL AUDITIONS WILL BE CONSIDERED

If you're wondering if you're the right "type" for the movie, don't worry. I have yet to find a description of the film, and besides, because there are so many roles in the movie, the casting director is asking EVERYONE to submit regardless or age, gender, or background. It does not seem to matter.

HOW TO APPLY AND AUDITION FOR 'DOWN BY THE RIVER'

Answers to any additional questions you may have as well as the how to submit your audition online may be found at DownbytheRivercasting.com. You may also send an email to casting director Charlotte Arnoux at DownByTheRiverCasting@gmail.com.

To fill out an application to audition for a speaking role in Down by the River, visit AirTable.com.

