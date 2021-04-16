Silver Alert Issued for Missing 68-Year-Old Evansville Woman [UPDATE]

Indiana State Police

UPDATE: FRIDAY, APRIL 16TH AT 11:52 A.M.

The Evansville Police Department announced on Facebook she has been found and is back safely with her family.

ORIGINAL STORY

Courtesy of the Indiana State Police Department

The Evansville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Bonabeth Nishimura, a 68-year-old white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 115 pounds, brown hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a navy coat, black corduroy pants and brown shoes. She is driving a dark blue 2017 Toyota Corolla with an Indiana plate of 465AJJ.

Bonabeth is missing from Evansville, Indiana which is 175 miles southwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 7:30 pm.  She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Bonabeth Nishimura, contact the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7979 or 911.

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns

Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.
Filed Under: Missing
Categories: Evansville News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top