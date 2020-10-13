Metropolitan Evansville Transit System (METS) Resumes Service

Maybe we are, indeed, taking another little baby step - or maybe a short bus ride in this case - towards getting back to normal. Public bus transportation is available again, but with limited hours and locations.

For the time being, the Metropolitan Evansville Transit System (METS) will resume operating the following nine routes Monday-Saturday from 6:15am-12:15am.

  • Howell-Mary
  • Stringtown-First
  • Walnut-Lynch
  • Lincoln
  • Washington
  • Covert
  • Riverside
  • East Connection
  • Shoppers Shuttle

 METS will be even more limited on Sunday, operating following handful of routes from 6:15am to 6:15pm.

  • Howell-Mary
  • Stringtown
  • Lincoln
  • Covert/Riverside
  • East Connection

Please know that all METS bus drivers AND riders are required to wear masks and to socially distance themselves from other passengers.

