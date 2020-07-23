Mayor Winnecke & Community Leaders Mask Up for Evansville [VIDEO]

Mayor Winnecke extended Evansville's mask mandate, just ahead of Governor Holcomb's statewide mandate. The entire state's mask mandate goes into effect Monday, July 27, 2020.

We're reissuing Executive Order No. 2020-1. Per state statute, the order will be in effect for another seven days as we continue to monitor our community's response to COVID-19.

Let's make it clear. Government and other organizations are providing a lot during this pandemic: testing, contact tracing, best practices on how to reopen.

I’ve maintained that we shouldn't also require citizens to do what's right.