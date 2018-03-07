We've got a new pub on the West Side!

Need a new place to check out this weekend? Stop by Maiden's!

Location:

209 N Wabash Avenue

(The old Magic Moments building)

Hours:

Mon-Thurs. 11a-11p

Fri. 11a-midnight

Sat-Sun 9a-midnight

Food:

Yes

Including breakfast on Saturday and Sunday!

Beer:

Always

They've got 16 beers on tap including, 3 Floyds, Mad Anthony, Upland, Urban Chestnut, Taxman, Left Hand, and many more.

They are also in the process of brewing their own beer, and naming them after women (maidens...get it?). These brews will be available within the next month or so.

Fun:

Absolutely

Check them out this weekend, and don't forget to like them on Facebook!