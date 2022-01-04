Leave Your Fur-Kid Out in the Cold? Don’t Even Think About It

When the weather turns extremely cold as it has with the coming of the new year, it is of utmost importance to make sure our family and those closest to us keep safe and warm.

And that includes those members of our "four-legged" family.

The Hannibal Police Department Tuesday issued a reminder to the public to make sure their animals are well taken care of during this time of extreme cold and wintry precipitation.

The best way to protect our fur-family from the cold is to bring them indoors when possible.

If that can't be done, HPD says you should always make sure your animal has food, water that's not frozen and warm shelter that will help maintain body heat.

When the temperature drops below 20 degrees, our pets could develop cold-associated health problems like frost bite and hypothermia.

Hannibal PD's Community Service Officers make it a point during weather like this to be on the lookout for animals that are being neglected.

Bottom line - you wouldn't dream of leaving your kids out unprotected in weather like this, so make sure your "Fur Kids" are protected as well.

If you notice neglected animals, you're asked to contact the Hannibal Police Department at 573-221-0987.

