Lane Closures Coming to Highway 41 in Evansville Starting Monday

Whether we like it or not, road construction is inevitable in the Tri-State. Until someone figures out a way to make roads that never crack or break, it's something we just have to deal with, and we'll be dealing with it on a busy stretch of road starting Monday.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT), crews will spend the next few months patching "areas of concrete that sustained damage over the winter months" on an over two mile stretch of the highway from the intersection of Virginia Street all the way to the intersection of Lynch Road.

The work is expected to be done by the beginning of October. If that stretch is part of your commute, you'll either want to find a different route to avoid it altogether or give yourself a some extra time to get where you need to go.

