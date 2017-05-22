The John Hartford Memorial Festival jams its way back to Brown County for a seventh year, May 31 – June 3. At the end of the month, the historic Bill Monroe Music Park & Campground will ring with sounds of the nation’s finest Newgrass in celebration of the life, music, and legacy of the late, great John Hartford.

Dubbed the ‘most laid back festival in America,’ this four-day, family-friendly event will feature over 40 performers on three outdoor stages, around the clock campground jamming, children’s activities, workshops, an all-star collaboration, and even good ol’ fiddle and banjo contests.

A tribute to John Hartford, this festival honors the innovation and talent of a legend. It was Hartford’s unique musical style that paved the way for today’s updated version of bluegrass, better known as “Newgrass" or Americana music. Responsible for starting the music movement that forever changed the landscape of bluegrass, Hartford was a true visionary and artist. Keeping with John Hartford’s trail blazing spirit, this festival will include performances that are fresh, original, and sure to satisfy.

A jam-packed line up of performers are on the docket for this year’s festival, including headliners Steep Canyon Rangers, Travelin' McCourys & Jeff Austin Present: The Grateful Ball, Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, Vince Herman & Friends, Pert Near Sandstone, Rumpke Mountain Boys, Run Boy Run, Molly Tuttle, Dead Winter Carpenters, Larry Keel Experience, Mountain Sprout, and The Tillers just to name a few. Many more are slated to perform as well, making this one music fest that is definitely worth experiencing. A complete line-up of performers is available online at www.johnhartfordmemfest.com.

Music performances on the three main stages will be ongoing each day from late morning through late evening. Guests also can expect acoustic jamming to continue 24/7 at the campground throughout the duration of the festival.

This year’s Old Time Fiddling Contest, a crowd favorite, will be held Saturday, June 3 at 11 a.m. on the Boogie Stage, with the Songwriting Showcase and Banjo Contest slated for Friday, June 2.

Full four-day festival tickets can be purchased online in advance at www.johnhartfordmemfest.com/tickets for $120 or can be purchased at the gate for $135 (if available). Single-day tickets also can be purchased online, ranging from $40 - $50, or $50 - $60 at the gate while supplies last. Children 12 and under are free when accompanied by a paid adult.

Guests are welcome to bring their lawn chairs for the day or opt to camp on site at the beautiful Bill Monroe Campground. Camping through Bill Monroe’s Campground, as well as Dancin’ Dave’s, is not included with the purchase of festival tickets. Additional camping information can be found at www.johnhartfordmemfest.com/camping.

From its picturesque Brown County setting to its stellar line-up of performers, this music fest is unlike any other. Enjoy the ‘most laid-back festival’ in the country as you experience the legacy of a legend at the John Hartford Memorial Festival, May 31 – June 3.

For more information on festival activities, including music performances, camping, and tickets, please visit www.johnhartfordmemfest.com.

Also slated for June 2-3 is another booming Brown County music fest, the Muddy Roots Spring Weekender. Head to eXplore Brown County for the 5th annual Spring Weekender hosted by Muddy Roots Music Recordings. Nestled away in the hollers of Brown County with 1000 acres of beautiful trees and a lake, the Muddy Roots Spring Weekender is an escape from reality. Music will be ongoing from from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. on both Friday and Saturday. String bands, country music, roots blues, punk blues, folk, Americana, bluegrass, and everything in between!

This year’s Spring Weekender performers include the Legendary Shack Shakers, O'Death, Joseph Huber, Jayke Orvis, Jimmy "Duck" Holmes, Pine Hill Haints, Left Lane Cruiser, Joey Henry's Dirty Sunshine Club, Freight Train Rabbit Killer, Matt Heckler, Toe Knee Tea, Rock Bottom String Band, and many more.

Cabins, electric and tent camping are available onsite. For more information on the Muddy Roots Spring Weekender, as well as a complete line-up of performers, camping fees, and tickets, please visit http://explorebrowncounty.com/events/muddy-roots-spring-weekender-2017.