We all know teachers don't love all of their students, but letting the world know just how little you think of them is a really bad idea.

A teacher at Aguirre Junior High School, in Channelview, Tex., is taking some heat after she voted a seventh grade girl "most likely to become a terrorist" and gave her a certificate for the dubious honor.

Lizeth Villanueva is the girl singled out. "She got the certificate during a mock awards ceremony this week," reports KHOU. "Lizeth says the teacher who signed it handed out certificates to a number of students while other teachers watched and laughed."

While the teachers found the whole thing to be a riot, Lizeth and her mom, Ena Hernandez, are not laughing. "It doesn’t look good at all, especially coming from a teacher, a grown-up woman," Hernandez said. "It doesn't look good because everything that's going on right now."

The principal has apologized for the prank, although Lizeth, who, despite being in an advanced learning program in the school has yet to return to classes since the incident, would like to see the unidentified teacher fired.

The school district, meanwhile, apologized and said the teachers who were a part of the awards ceremony "have been disciplined according to district policy and the incident is still under investigation."