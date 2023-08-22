How many games can you expect the Colts to win in 2023?

This content was produced in partnership with Gambler Labs.

The Indianapolis Colts are one of the more intriguing football teams in the NFL this year with a new coach and first-round pick Anthony Richardson, who has been named the team's starting quarterback.

The Colts have been a favorite in the AFC South the past few years, but have had disappointing play from veteran quarterbacks Carson Wentz, Phillip Rivers and Matt Ryan, so they moved on from their coach Frank Reich and replaced him with former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen.

Could they be a dark horse behind the Jags in the AFC South? Not without star running back Jonathan Taylor who is embroiled in controversy with the owner of the Colts Jim Irsay. When healthy, Taylor is an elite running back, racking up 1,811 yards on his way to the rushing title, scoring 20 touchdowns in 2021. He appeared in just 11 games in 2022 due to an ankle injury, rushing for just 861 yards and four scores.

With that let's look at the Colts odds for wins this season

Indianapolis Colts Exact Season Wins

6 +500

7 +500

5 +550

4 +650

8 +650

9 +750

3 +1200

10 +1200

11 +1600

2 +2000

12 +2600

1 +3300

13 +5000

0 +6600

14 +9000

15 +20000

16 +40000

17 +40000

The Colts need a lot of things to go there way in a very deep AFC field, but are have the potential to put something together and win some football games this year.

However, there are plenty of reasons why the Colts could find themselves at the bottom of the league again.

Mainly, Richardson, who has very little experience. While he flashed a ton of potential, attracting the Colts to select him with the No. 4 overall pick in this year's draft, he could have a lot of bumps in the road.

The Jonathan Taylor situation could be a distraction and the team could struggle with their rookie quarterback.

Let's face it, the Colts still have a lot of question marks.

The Pick: I'll take the Colts' landing on just four wins this season and take the value that I am getting at +650 with some of these NJ’s sportsbooks. There are just too many question marks and with a rookie quarterback, and an unsettled running back situation, it could be a long season in Indianapolis.

Here are the rest of the AFC South win totals if you have some interest in Jacksonville, Tennessee, or Houston.

Houston Texans Exact Season Wins

5 +500

6 +500

7 +500

8 +650

4 +700

9 +800

3 +950

10 +1100

2 +1700

11 +1800

12 +3300

1 +4000

13 +5000

0 +8000

14 +12500

15 +28000

16 +40000

17 +40000

Jacksonville Jaguars Exact Season Wins

11 +500

9 +550

10 +550

8 +650

12 +650

7 +800

13 +850

6 +1200

14 +1600

5 +2000

15 +2600

4 +3300

3 +6600

16 +6600

2 +12000

17 +18000

1 +22500

0 +25000

Tennessee Titans Exact Season Wins

6 +550

7 +550

8 +600

5 +650

9 +700

10 +850

4 +900

11 +1100

3 +1200

12 +1800

2 +2500

13 +3300

1 +5000

14 +6600

0 +10000

15 +15000

16 +30000

17 +30000

The Pick: I like Jacksonville to have a big year and like them to land on 12 wins at +650 odds. I can see them sweeping their division games, and finding four more wins on their schedule to get to that number this season. As for Tennessee, they are an interesting team after adding DeAndre Hopkins, but still have too many questions, so I see nine wins a good number, with good value with casino sites and sportsbooks at +900 (combined with these gambling offers as per agamble com). Finally, it could be another long season in Houston, with four wins at +700 odds my favorite play for the Texans.

If you or anyone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.