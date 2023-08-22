How many games can you expect the Colts to win in 2023?
The Indianapolis Colts are one of the more intriguing football teams in the NFL this year with a new coach and first-round pick Anthony Richardson, who has been named the team's starting quarterback.
The Colts have been a favorite in the AFC South the past few years, but have had disappointing play from veteran quarterbacks Carson Wentz, Phillip Rivers and Matt Ryan, so they moved on from their coach Frank Reich and replaced him with former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen.
Could they be a dark horse behind the Jags in the AFC South? Not without star running back Jonathan Taylor who is embroiled in controversy with the owner of the Colts Jim Irsay. When healthy, Taylor is an elite running back, racking up 1,811 yards on his way to the rushing title, scoring 20 touchdowns in 2021. He appeared in just 11 games in 2022 due to an ankle injury, rushing for just 861 yards and four scores.
With that let's look at the Colts odds for wins this season
Indianapolis Colts Exact Season Wins
6 +500
7 +500
5 +550
4 +650
8 +650
9 +750
3 +1200
10 +1200
11 +1600
2 +2000
12 +2600
1 +3300
13 +5000
0 +6600
14 +9000
15 +20000
16 +40000
17 +40000
The Colts need a lot of things to go there way in a very deep AFC field, but are have the potential to put something together and win some football games this year.
However, there are plenty of reasons why the Colts could find themselves at the bottom of the league again.
Mainly, Richardson, who has very little experience. While he flashed a ton of potential, attracting the Colts to select him with the No. 4 overall pick in this year's draft, he could have a lot of bumps in the road.
The Jonathan Taylor situation could be a distraction and the team could struggle with their rookie quarterback.
Let's face it, the Colts still have a lot of question marks.
The Pick: I'll take the Colts' landing on just four wins this season and take the value that I am getting at +650 with some of these NJ’s sportsbooks. There are just too many question marks and with a rookie quarterback, and an unsettled running back situation, it could be a long season in Indianapolis.
Here are the rest of the AFC South win totals if you have some interest in Jacksonville, Tennessee, or Houston.
Houston Texans Exact Season Wins
5 +500
6 +500
7 +500
8 +650
4 +700
9 +800
3 +950
10 +1100
2 +1700
11 +1800
12 +3300
1 +4000
13 +5000
0 +8000
14 +12500
15 +28000
16 +40000
17 +40000
Jacksonville Jaguars Exact Season Wins
11 +500
9 +550
10 +550
8 +650
12 +650
7 +800
13 +850
6 +1200
14 +1600
5 +2000
15 +2600
4 +3300
3 +6600
16 +6600
2 +12000
17 +18000
1 +22500
0 +25000
Tennessee Titans Exact Season Wins
6 +550
7 +550
8 +600
5 +650
9 +700
10 +850
4 +900
11 +1100
3 +1200
12 +1800
2 +2500
13 +3300
1 +5000
14 +6600
0 +10000
15 +15000
16 +30000
17 +30000
The Pick: I like Jacksonville to have a big year and like them to land on 12 wins at +650 odds. I can see them sweeping their division games, and finding four more wins on their schedule to get to that number this season. As for Tennessee, they are an interesting team after adding DeAndre Hopkins, but still have too many questions, so I see nine wins a good number, with good value with casino sites and sportsbooks at +900 (combined with these gambling offers as per agamble com). Finally, it could be another long season in Houston, with four wins at +700 odds my favorite play for the Texans.
