I love wearing my FitBit. It tracks my steps, I can count calories, and will even monitor my sleep and heart rate. But devices like a FitBit can actually help you improve your overall well-being and monitor conditions related to your heart.

“Smart Heart: Fitness Trackers and Wearable Devices,” presented by Dr. Chandrashekar Kumbar of Deaconess Heart Group, will include discussion about how to make the most of these devices.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, May 2 at the Pavilion in the Orthopedic and Neuroscience Hospital on the Deaconess Gateway Campus. Doors and registration open at 5:30, with the presentation beginning at 6:00. Light refreshments will be served.