If you’ve already completed that declutter project you’ve been putting off for years, vacuumed the house multiple times in a few hours and planted an entire garden you may be strapped for your next creative idea to pass the time. Here are some great things to try if you’re wanting to pick up a new hobby, engage with those around you in a different way or simply fill hours upon hours with a calming and mindless activity (with or without alcohol).

What better way to pass the time than watching a chia pet grow? Well, make that chia pet a bust of Bob Ross and you instantly upgrade to THE BEST way to pass the time. In just a couple of short weeks, you’ll watch the Joy of Painting hosts dome piece go all the way from “bald” to signature fuzzy afro and the best part? After that, you can do it all over again since chia planters can be washed and replanted indefinitely. So, the real question here is just how many Bob Rosses are you going to grow in the foreseeable future?

Seems like everyone has pulled out a puzzle or two recently and rightfully so as a puzzle is the quintessential time-passing activity. But sometimes it really hurts when the time comes to disassemble that gorgeous 1,000 piece Space Puzzle you put so many hours (and swear words) into. Or maybe you’re itching for a change of scenery in your designated puzzle spot but you’ve only got half of the puzzle completed which is also really frustrating. Well, friends. The solution is simple - get yourself a puzzle roll slash storage bag like this one from Becko.

Adult coloring books have exploded in popularity and it’s easy to see why. With so many adults sharing that coloring helps them to cope with feelings of anxiety - and experts agreeing that there’s plenty of evidence to support their claims - we should all invest in some coloring books and gel pens to forget about life for a while. This Good Vibes coloring book is a no-brainer for the times but I would be remiss if I didn’t point you toward this People of Walmart Coloring Book as well because, let’s face it, we could all use a laugh right about now.

I had no idea that diamond painting existed until one of my friends started posting pictures of these tiny, colorful, magical masterpieces that she and her son were creating at home that I became obsessed with. It’s kind of like a combination of cross-stitch and paint-by-numbers where you apply brilliantly colored resin “diamonds” to the corresponding spot on a canvas resulting in a dazzling piece of mosaic artwork that sparkles. Each project is calming, time-consuming and extremely addictive. Luckily there are a ton of options available out there so once you complete your first you can easily move onto another like Seaside Moon Beach, Little Turtle or Colorful Cat.

Conversation games are typically best for small gatherings, mixers and other get-togethers of the like but they can also come in handy when you’ve been cooped up with the same person or people for an extended period of time. Have fun and discover something new about your partner, family members or even yourself thanks to the great conversation brought forth by games like TableTopics.

Embroidery and cross-stitch may strike some as an outdated pastime but it’s actually hotter than ever in some circles and a great hobby to try your hand at. This kit has everything you need to get started including hoops, thread, needles, tools and more so there’s no need for you to scramble for materials.