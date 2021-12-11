Explorers Find Abandoned Illinois Bank with Money Left Inside

What would you do if you were exploring an old abandoned bank and found money left inside?

Well, that is what happens to so lucky (or unlucky) explorers when they decided to search an old abandoned bak in Chicago with a HUGE vault. There is no specific location as to where in Chicago the bank is located, but as the explore searched through the massive bank, they came across and massive vault with money left inside. You can see there are a few $100 bills and a few $1 bills on the ground.

If you found this money, would you take it? I am sure there are some serial numbers or something that law enforcement could trackback to you somehow. Especially if you are filming yourself taking it.

The bank seems to have been closed for some time as you can see there is graffiti everywhere and all of the windows seems to have been broken by vandals.

The vault is massive so you have to wonder how many safe deposit boxes it was able to hold. You can also see that it was made in Canton, Ohio but I can not see a year from the video. Just rows and rows of safe deposit boxes can be seen in the video.

This is a really nice view of what the security team would see as they were watching people working in the bank and customers coming and going. I couldn't find a year as to when the bank closed for good, but you would think that at some point this building will be taken down, I can't imagine Chicago not using that property for another high rise or apartment building.

