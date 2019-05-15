EVSC Hosting Bus Driver Career Day at Central on June 11th

The Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation is looking to add a few good people to their fleet of bus drivers. Interested?

The Corporation will host a "Bus Driver Career Day" at Central High School on Tuesday, June 11th in the lower parking lot of Central High School (along First Avenue) from 8:00 a.m. until Noon giving you the chance to meet and talk with representatives about the job requirements, benefits, hours, or anything else relating to driving a school bus that pops in your head. You'll also have a chance to get behind the wheel of a bus to see how it feels, so be sure to bring your driver's license.

The position is part-time with flexible hours usually between 6:00 - 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. weekdays, but offers full time benefits including medical, dental, vision, and life insurance, as well as paid holidays, sick days, and retirement benefits.

A Commercial Drivers License (CDL) is required to drive a school bus, but don't worry if you don't have one. If you land the gig, the EVSC will pay for you to get it.