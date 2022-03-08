If you drive past the stretch of Highway 41 North everyday like I do, you probably wish that someone would take advantage of the open business opportunities. Specifically the area between the former Whirlpool building and Lynch Rd. Soon, there will be a new facility unlike anything else in the Evansville area.

LawMan Tactical, LLC announced plans for a new tactical training facility that sounds pretty awesome. Evansville's Sunset Plaza on HWY 41 N will be rebranded to 'LawMan Plaza' featuring state-of-the-art facility 'The Lawman Tactical Guntry Club'.

Where Did Sunset Plaza Get its Name?

In October of 1950 the Sunset Drive-In opened with one screen, and a lot that could hold up to 700 vehicles. In the 1980s, the drive-in closed and the area was named Sunset Plaza.

The Lawman Tactical Guntry Club * Opening Fall 2022

Along with the rebranding of Sunset Plaza to LawMan Plaza, LawMan Tactical has plans for a full-service type of training facility.

Indoor Gun Range

Coffee Bar

Dojo

Fitness gym

Wellness Facilities

Retail Shops

Members-Only Bourbon Bar

Restaurant

The All-Inclusive Club and Training Facility will Offer Memberships

Founding Members

The first 500 people to sign up for a membership will have early access to the facility before other members.

Back in Time

Soon, we see Grand Opening details for The Lawman Tactical Guntry Club. Here's a look back at the Grand Opening announcement for the Sunset Drive-In.

Will BMV Move to a New Location?

The businesses that are currently in the strip mall will be staying.

About the Owner Bryan Bishop

A deputy sheriff since 2005, Bryan Bishop has worked for the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office since 2001. He is a certified instructor with Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, a certified Taser instructor with Taser International, and lead Active Shooter instructor for the Vanderburgh Co. Sheriffs Department. Bryan also serves as a tactical response instructor to Residential and Commercial Property. Bishop is also assigned full-time to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force as a K9 handler. In 2010, Bryan received a Distinguished Service Medal – the Sheriff’s Office’s third-highest honor – for rescuing an off-duty Warrick County deputy sheriff from the icy Ohio River that January. A resident of Vanderburgh County since 1995, Bryan attended Harrison High School, the University of Southern Indiana, the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, Top Dog Police Canine Academy, and Indiana Law Enforcement Instructor School.

