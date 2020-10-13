Evansville Community Tennis Association Offers FREE Lessons

There was a time (long, long ago) when I considered myself a pretty 'decent' tennis player. I never played on a school team or anything, but I sure did spend hours and hours on the court in high school and college. It's a super fun game, and a great way to stay in shape.

The Evansville Community Tennis Association is invited students in 4th-8th grade to come get some FREE lessons, whether you're just trying to sharpen your skills, or if you've played a point in your life. The lessons are being offered on four different dates - October 24th, November 7th, December 12th and December 19th. The lessons will be held indoors at the Evansville Tennis Center from 3pm-4:30pm. The classes will include both lessons and actual game play. See the flyer below for more information and to sign up you child for the lessons.

