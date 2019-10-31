EPD Officer Gets in the Halloween Spirit Directs Traffic as Jason Voorhees

Evansville Police Department understand that Halloween is serious business!

Photo by Patricia Kammerer

EPD is no stranger to having a little fun on the job. They always get involved in the community, and never pass up an opportunity to be festive. This morning there was an accident on Fulton and Ohio street, while one officer was diverting traffic around the accident, he took the opportunity to be festive and put on his best Jason Voohees mask!

Happy Halloween!

Thank you Patricia Kammerer for catching this great moment and allowing us to share!