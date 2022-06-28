Downtown Evansville, IN Insomnia Cookies Grand Opening Saturday, July 2, 2022
Evansville is now home to another very popular cookie franchise. Crumbl Cookies opened just about a year ago on Evansville's east side, and they still have lines out the door. Insomnia Cookies in Downtown Evansville will probably stay just as busy, especially with late night delivery.
Do We Need More Cookie Options?
As a self-professed cookie connoisseur, I would say that there could never be too many places to get cookies. According to the Insomnia Cookies menu, they will offer Gluten Free chocolate chunk cookies, and that's pretty exciting for our friends with Celiac Disease. There are several Vegan options, too.
Check Out The Classic Menu
Cookies, Ice Cream, Brownies, Cookie Cakes and More
Genius Cookie Delivery Idea From A College Student
The Insomnia Cookies concept was created in 2003 by then-college student, Seth Berkowitz, in his University of Pennsylvania dorm room. The idea was born out of a dislike for the heavy meals that local late-night food options offered, and a love for the convenience of delivery. To provide the midnight snack that he knew students were craving, Berkowitz began baking and delivering warm cookies around campus, and that’s how Insomnia Cookies’ future was set in motion.
Surprise Soft Opening
Well, the folks at Insomnia Cookies surprised Evansville by hosting a soft opening ahead of the big Grand Opening event this weekend. Oh, and if you happen to work inside the CoWork offices, prepare to smell the cookies all day.
Insomnia Cookies Evansville Grand Opening Event
318 Main St, Suite 100 Evansville, IN 47708
Opening Day - Saturday, July 2, 2022 11:00 AM
Celebrate the newest Insomnia Cookies location in Evansville, IN during the July 4th holiday weekend!
Enjoy 1 Free classic cookie in-store and with local delivery orders all weekend long!
(Delivery minimums apply)