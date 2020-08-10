Dogs, Cats, Pigs – Oh My! See the Tri-State’s Most Pampered Pets

August 10th is National Spoil Your Pet Day, and as much as I hate to admit it, I definitely spoil my dog. I guess I can take a little pride in the fact that I'm not the worst one in our family, but nonetheless, our sweet pup doesn't want for much in our house.

We all spoil our pets, don't we? If not, I think we all should, considering all of the endless, unconditional love they give us, right? We asked our friends on Facebook to share a pic of their fur baby and how they get spoiled. A few dozen adorable pet pictures is not a bad way to begin a new week. Check 'em out, then go home and give your pet a special treat, because they deserve it!