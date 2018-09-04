Ditch the Kids at Dunigan YMCA During Parent’s Night Out

Being a parent means putting your needs on the back burner in order to put the majority of, if not all, your focus on the needs of your kids. Getting them to school, practices, and other extra curricular activities, helping with homework, making sure they're fed, bathed, and all the other little unexpected things that pop up. But, that doesn't mean you should completely abandon your needs. You still need to find time for yourself every once in a while, and the Dunigan YMCA on Evansville's east side is here to help with their upcoming "Parent's Night Out" program.

Available on Saturday, September 15th, October 20th, and December 8th, the offer gives you a chance to let the kids run, jump, play, and burn up all that seemingly endless energy kids have under the watchful eyes of the YMCA staff while you grab a bite to eat, run errands, see a movie, or go back home and sit in the sweet sound of silence.

The program is open to children of members and non-members between the ages of five and 11 and runs from 5:30 to 10:00 p.m. each night. The cost for one kid is $25, $15 for the first sibling, and $5 for each additional sibling. Registration can be done through the YMCA website. You'll want to book soon though, as each night is limited to 50 kids.

For more information, or if you have any questions, contact Krista Wilson at 812-429-6730, or by e-mail at enrichment@ymcaswin.org.

[Source: YMCA of Southwestern, IN on Facebook]