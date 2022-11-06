A man in Florida was shocked after a photo of his daughters' homecoming dance dresses went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Matt Austin, a news anchor in Orlando, posted a photo of him with his teenage daughters on Facebook just before the girls left for the event.

"My daughters look a little too good on homecoming night. Believe it or not, they're even more beautiful on the inside," he captioned the post.

The dad's post garnered a slew of comments, with some calling him out for "allowing" his daughters to wear supposedly "revealing" dresses.

"Sorry my daughters would never leave the house looking for sale," one person wrote.

"So sad that parents think it's ok to send the young ladies out with everything showing!" another commented.

After receiving so many hateful, sexist messages, Austin shared a video on TikTok responding to the backlash, slamming all the "Karens taking aim at teen daughters' homecoming dresses."

Austin said that he "put up what I thought was an innocuous post about my daughters looking beautiful for homecoming," before sharing some of the negative comments the photo received.

"The one thing that has always pissed me off as a father of girls is when people say things like, 'Well, these girls need to dress so they don't distract the boys.' Or even worse: 'They're dressing a way in which they're asking for it,'" he shared.

"Let's get something crystal clear now. It's not my daughters' job to make sure your son is focused in school. Also not her job to dress hideous enough to where your son doesn't assault her. It's your job to not raise a pervert with no self-control," he continued.

Austin added: "If I start dictating what my daughters wear, I'm going to teach them three things: A. They'll start to hate me for arbitrary rules; B. They'll start to lie to me, or C. Maybe even worse, that it's okay for a man to tell them what to wear because they look too good."

"But you know what would really disappoint me? If my girls grew up to be the kind of adult who goes on social media and demeans a teen's appearance on her father's Facebook page. Now that's what I call trashy," the supportive dad concluded.

Watch his TikTok in full, below:

Users commented on the video, praising Austin for defending his daughters.

"Thank you! You are an amazing dad raising amazing strong girls... it’s rough out here for us females," one person wrote.

"Your girls are beautiful and it's homecoming. This is a normal homecoming dress. I do not see the issue and I 100% agree with you, you're a great dad," another user commented.

"YES! I raised three daughters and feel exactly the same. They are NOT responsible for a man's thoughts," another person weighed in.

"Boy mom here, it’s my job to teach my son that he needs to respect women," someone else shared.