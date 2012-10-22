Complaining About the Food May Get You Shot

There was a time when a complaint made to a restaurant owner about the overall quality of the food was met with an ambitious attempt to make things right. However, these days such grievances can get you shot.

Just ask James Marshall Phillips and Destin McMahon, who, after a disagreement with the manager and owner of Wazzabi Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar in Winter Park, Florida, were subjected to beatings and gunshots outside the restaurant as they tried to leave.

"I never expected that I would receive that type of treatment because I complained about a meal, that my life would be put in danger," said Phillips. "They began harassing us and cussing at us and telling us to leave their restaurant, and when we got in the car to leave, they began beating the car and then they shot at the car."

Winter Park Police say they arrested and charged Wazzabi's owner, Quoc Trong Tran, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, and his employee, Hoai Trong Tran, with criminal mischief, after they allegedly chased Phillips and McMahon out of the restaurant, beat dents into their vehicle and fired a couple of rounds into the trunk of their car.

According to police, the owner of the restaurant claimed the only reason he shot at the two men’s vehicle was because he thought they were trying to run him over. Neither Phillips nor McMahon were charged with any crime.

[WTSP]