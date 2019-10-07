cMoe’s Corporate Recess Returns October 28th

For several years, the Children's Museum of Evansville gives kids the chance to play and learn about art, music, science, and more through hands-on exhibits, but every once in a while they let us adults play around too. One of those times is during their annual Corporate Recess set for Monday, October 28th.

The event takes place right in the middle of the workday from 10:30 a.m. and continuing until 1:30 p.m. and gives you the chance to play around on the exhibits while also participating in group exercises designed to strengthen the bond you have with your coworkers, create team building, and help your creative thinking.

But it's not all about picking up new skills you can use in your day to day routine at the office, they'll also have a few things to help relieve that stress we all get on the job including chair massages and adoptable pets from the Vanderburgh Humane Society you can snuggle up with.