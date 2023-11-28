This content was produced in partnership with Gambler Labs.

The biggest story this season in college football is can Georgia pull off a three-peat and win another National Championship?

The two-time defending champion Bulldogs are +210, are no longer the overall favorite, according to DraftKings sports book in New Jersey, to do just that. The college football season is hitting the final stretch and headed down the stretch toward the playoffs.

Georgia navigated its way through the regular season undefeated and will have a rematch with Alabama in the SEC Championship Game.

The last time the Bulldogs lost a football game? Dec. 4, 2021, to Alabama in the SEC title game. They still advanced to the playoffs that season and avenged that loss to Alabama in the National Championship Game.

Yes, Georgia has some talented players like Brock Bowers, Carson Beck, and Dominic Lovett, but doesn't have the same star power that college football fans have become familiar with, potentially opening the door for a new champion to be crowned this season.

So, who are some of the teams to take a look at this season in a wide-open field?

After their win over Ohio State, Michigan, out of the Big 10, is now the betting favorite to win its first national title since 1997 at odds of +190 with at DraftKings Sportsbook and other major sports betting apps in Indiana. The Wolverines, who are led by J.J. McCarthy and Blake Corum have breezed their way to nine straight wins this season but still must get past the Big 10 Championship Game, but even an unforeseen loss in that game should advance them to the playoffs.

Oregon, a PAC-12 team, is a one-loss team (11-1) but has better odds than some of the teams ahead of them at +500, they offer great value right now. If they can knock off Washington in the PAC-12 title game, they should slide into the College Football Playoff field and offer solid value.

Speaking of the Huskies, they are 12-0 on the year with an impressive win over Notre Dame, you can grab them now at +1500 with a bet365 offer in New Jersey. They still have a showdown against Oregon, if they get through that game, they will be in the playoff field and another good value play. They are looking for the school's third National Title and first since 1991.

Alabama is on the board at +800 and could be good value bet if you think they can beat Georgia in the SEC Championship game, that should get them to the playoffs.

How about the 12-0 Florida State Seminoles, who are seventh on the board at +2500. They opened the season with an impressive win over LSU and haven't looked back. They knocked off ACC power Clemson and just finished the regular season unbeaten, but they still aren’t a lock to make the playoff field with an ACC title game date with 12-1 Louisville looming.

Two traditional powers, Texas (+900) and Ohio State (+4000) have different stories to tell. Texas has an outside shot at passing over some teams with a Big 12 Championship win over Oklahoma State, which would get them to 12-1 on the season. Texas would need some help but has a chance to enter the playoff field. At this point, I really don’t see a path to the playoffs for Ohio State.

There are plenty of great betting bonus options in the state of New Jersey for these plays, but the three I like best are:

The Pick: Michigan has had a lot of adversity and just keeps winning. Georgia is a really good team and was challenged in their season finale against rival Georgia Tech.. The SEC power just feels a little different this season. It's a wide-open field, but while Michigan and Georgia are the safe bet, I'm going to take a chance and put a little bit on Oregon to win their first National Title.

If you or anyone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.