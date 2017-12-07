5 Places to Visit with Santa in Evansville this Weekend

Santa is going to be really busy this weekend!

Friday December 8th:

Eastland Mall - Visit with Santa at his regular spot in the mall, by JC Penny throughout the weekend. Friday, from 5p-8p kids are allowed to wear jammies for Santa pics. I think it would be fun to have the whole family dress in matching pajamas for the pictures! Avoid the line, and reserve your photo time online.

Saturday December 9th:

St. Mark's Lutheran Church - Wake the kiddos up early to eat breakfast with Santa! You'll be able to take your own pictures, and the best part...It's free! Find out more Here 9am-11:30am

It Takes A Village - Fur babies want to see Santa, too! You won't need an appointment, and all proceeds will benefit the dogs at ITV. Santa will be there 12pm-5pm.

Sunday December 10th:

Vanderburgh 4-H Center - I think the Winter Carnival is one of the coolest events in Evansville. You get to drive through the grounds and see all of the light displays, then visit with Santa in his workshop. Plus, it's free! 6p-8p

Sky Zone - Visit with Santa & play on the trampolines! Kids will also make a craft, and enjoy a snack.This event is for toddlers walking up to age 5. Tickets are available online