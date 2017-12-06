Everyone enjoys driving around town to see the Christmas lights each holiday season. Some people even enjoy walking trails, taking carriage rides, or wagon rides out in the crisp winter air to experience the lights up close and personal. If you're looking for lights this year, look no further cause we've got the deets below!

1) Panther Creek Park (Owensboro, Kentucky)

Panter Creek Park puts up a great show of lights each year right outside of Owensboro, Kentucky. They're open everyday from 6 to 9 p.m. Admission is charged.



2) Ritzy's Fantasy of Lights (Evansville, Indiana)

Open during the week from 5 p.m to 9 p.m and on Friday and Saturday nights until 10 p.m, Ritzy's Fantasy of Lights has it all! The light exhibit supports the Easter Seals Rehabilitation center in Evansville. Carriage rides are available. Admission per vehicle is $7 for up to six passengers. Additional admission may be charged after 6 passengers.

3) Santa Claus Land of Lights (Santa Claus, Indiana)

THE LARGEST CAMPGROUND HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW IN NORTH AMERICA!, the Santa Claus Land of Lights show boasts extraordinary lights. Fridays/ Saturdays/Sundays through December 10 they'll be operating from 5 p.m to 9 p.m. Open nightly from December 15th through December 30th from 5 p.m - 9 p.m.. Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Admission is $15.00 per vehicle. Free photo with Rudolph included.



4) Legion Park (Owensboro, Kentucky)

Legion park has a modest but gorgeous Christmas light walk-through this holiday season for FREE.

Legion Park Lights, Owensboro, KY

5) Residential Homes and Businesses

Some people go ALL OUT for Christmas. This nifty little Google Map will tell you where to go to see more amazing lights this season!