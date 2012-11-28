5 Adorably Candid Children’s Letters to Santa [PHOTOS]

Writing letters to Santa is a Christmas tradition, and while the requests have changed through the years from Red Ryder BB guns to iPads and Taylor Swift concert tickets, the sentiment behind them remains. Check out five adorably candid letters sent off to the North Pole this year that are sure to make you say "awww."

"Dear Santa, Mommy's being mad. Please do not give her a present."

Instagram user @ambergattas

Santa is a doctor?

instagram user @ilovebrayz

Sarah is a girl who knows what she wants

Instagram user @smurph614

"Even though I'm Jewish, I still believe in you"

Instagram user @arielxreiter