5 Adorably Candid Children’s Letters to Santa [PHOTOS]
Writing letters to Santa is a Christmas tradition, and while the requests have changed through the years from Red Ryder BB guns to iPads and Taylor Swift concert tickets, the sentiment behind them remains. Check out five adorably candid letters sent off to the North Pole this year that are sure to make you say "awww."
"Dear Santa, Mommy's being mad. Please do not give her a present."
Santa is a doctor?
Sarah is a girl who knows what she wants
"Even though I'm Jewish, I still believe in you"
"Our gingerbread made us vomit"