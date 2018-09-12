2nd Annual Ft. Branch Community Day Set for September 15th

If you live in Ft. Branch, United Fidelity Bank invites you join them in a celebration of your community during their second annual Community Day this Saturday (September 15th, 2018) from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at their branch on East Locust Street!

The free, family-friendly event will feature activities, giveaways, free hotdogs, popcorn, sno-cones, and drinks. Plus, there will be drawings throughout the day for a variety of prizes, as well as inflatables for the kids to burn their energy on, and an appearance from the Hadi Funster Clowns.

The following organizations will also be on hand to learn more about, and chat with:

Gibson County Relay for Life

Ft. Branch Fire Department

Tulip Tree Family Health Care

Gibson County Big Brothers/Big Sisters

Ft. Branch-Johnson Twp. Library

Special Olympics of Gibson County

Youth First Inc./Caring Communities of Gibson County

Girl Scouts of Southwestern Indiana

Purdue Extension Office

Tri-State Women Veterans

As of this writing, the weather looks like it will cooperate perfectly with sunny skies and a high in the mid-80's.

[Source: United Fidelity Bank Press Release]