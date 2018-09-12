2nd Annual Ft. Branch Community Day Set for September 15th
If you live in Ft. Branch, United Fidelity Bank invites you join them in a celebration of your community during their second annual Community Day this Saturday (September 15th, 2018) from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at their branch on East Locust Street!
The free, family-friendly event will feature activities, giveaways, free hotdogs, popcorn, sno-cones, and drinks. Plus, there will be drawings throughout the day for a variety of prizes, as well as inflatables for the kids to burn their energy on, and an appearance from the Hadi Funster Clowns.
The following organizations will also be on hand to learn more about, and chat with:
- Gibson County Relay for Life
- Ft. Branch Fire Department
- Tulip Tree Family Health Care
- Gibson County Big Brothers/Big Sisters
- Ft. Branch-Johnson Twp. Library
- Special Olympics of Gibson County
- Youth First Inc./Caring Communities of Gibson County
- Girl Scouts of Southwestern Indiana
- Purdue Extension Office
- Tri-State Women Veterans
As of this writing, the weather looks like it will cooperate perfectly with sunny skies and a high in the mid-80's.
[Source: United Fidelity Bank Press Release]