The week snow lovers have been waiting for has finally arrived. The stores looked like a combination of pandemic shut-down, day before Thanksgiving and chaos in general this weekend. Hopefully, you can work from home or take a few days off, so you don't have to get out. If you do, Sergeant Todd Ringle with the Indiana State Police shares safety tips on Twitter.

First, let's get an update on that #SNOWVID2021 forecast from the National Weather Service Paducah, KY.

2/17 - 2/18 - There is the potential for significant wintry precipitation, but exact types and amounts are yet to be determined. If you have travel plans any time this week, stay tuned to forecast updates.

Get our free mobile app

10 Winter Driving Safety Tips from The Indiana State Police