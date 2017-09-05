What's Hot:
Virtual Tri-State Job Fair
Tristate News
Family
Weather
CLOSINGS
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
Sign In
The Tri-State's Best Talk
Home
On Air
Shows
Shaped by Faith
Listen
Listen Live
Mobile App
Events
Tri-State Events
Weather
Contact Us
Newsletter
Help & Contact Info
Feedback
Advertise
More
Home
On Air
Shows
Shaped by Faith
Listen
Listen Live
Mobile App
Events
Tri-State Events
Weather
Contact Us
Newsletter
Help & Contact Info
Feedback
Advertise
Listen Now
Laura Ingraham
Laura Ingraham
Holiday Drive In Announces 2021 Opening Weekend
Travis Sams
Featured
Sweet Treats at Evansville Eateries Help Granted Make Dreams Come True
LATEST POSTS
Kayak Free While Helping Clean Indiana’s Blue River on Earth Day
Cave Country Canoes is offering free kayaks and canoes to those interested in participating in the annual cleanup of the river in southeastern Indiana.
Ryan O'Bryan
See the Signature Drinks From Every State
These are drinks that locals love and ones tourists love to seek out.
Meagan Drillinger
25 Ways You Could be Saving Money Today
These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies.
Bethany Adams
States Where People Live the Longest
The average life expectancy in the United States is 78.8 years, with women generally having a longer life expectancy than men. But in which states do people live the longest?
Hannah Lang
Enormous 2-Foot-Long ‘Super Slice’ Is a Pizza Lover’s Dream
The Super Slice it's so good, you might want to cut the slice into slices.
Dave "Wheels" Wheeler
30 Fascinating Facts About How Animals Sleep
The animal kingdom is full of unbelievable sleeping tendencies, from the slightly off-putting hibernation habits of frozen frogs to the cuddly approach to napping taken by baby otters.
katherine gallagher
Sweet Treats at Evansville Eateries Help Granted Make Dreams Come True
In the first three months of 2021, Granted has had more Wish requests than the past two years combined.
Liberty
Pfizer Says Their Vaccine Is 100% Effective in Teens
Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and strongly protective in kids as young as 12.
Joe
Princeton, IN Boy Delivers Very Funny Answer On Homework
Carson has a quick wit that would have put him in a lead role on my stage. So, Carson was asked about what his life will be like when he is 100 years old. Here is his hilarious answer.
Leslie Morgan
The Most Popular Baby Names in Each State Revealed
Is Lucy on its way out? It's still popular, but not as much as it used to be.
Cillea Houghton
Yes, Church Anxiety is a Thing and I Have It
If it's hard for you to walk into a sea of people - even people you know and are friends with - you aren't alone.
Ash
Booze Filled Piñatas Are Just What Your Summer Celebration Needs
We could have really used this company back in 2020 to help us relax, ease our stress, and help us enjoy our staycations a little more. Am I right? Well, now they have more piñatas ever.
Leslie Morgan
New Sticker Reminds You to Reapply Your Sunscreen
The company Suncayr will be releasing stickers called SPOTMYUV that will tell you when it is time to reapply your sunscreen to make sure you don't get sunburnt.
Ross Cooper
Cinnamon Has A Sad Story, But Won’t Let That Stop Him From Being Awesome – VHS Pet of the …
He knows how to Sit and Shake, loves going for walks and supervising the Garvin Park squirrels. LOL
Leslie Morgan
Q Crew Morning Show
Ryan O'Bryan
There’s a Farm In Kentucky Where You Can Hug and Play with Fluffy Cows
Just a short drive from Evansville is a farm where you can hug and play with fluffy cows, and they are adorable.
Travis Sams
Load More Articles