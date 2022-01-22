Midwest Home Has Strange Communal Bathroom With Four Toilets and It’s For Sale

When I saw this house posted on social media, I had to do a double take. It starts out very normal, then about midway through the listing, things go south, quick.

Let's just start at the beginning. Her is the description of the home, listed fro sale in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

This stately Milwaukee home was the first ever built on Hawthorne Ave. by the Fowle family in 1851. The home is rich with history and charm that has been maintained throughout even as modern touches have been added. Spacious rooms are warmed by hardwood floors and beamed ceilings and the living areas extend onto the large screened porch and covered patio below. Most of the interior has been restored, with the kitchens and bathrooms getting major updates...

Hmmmmm...major updates...ok. Let's take a look at the three bathrooms, shall we?

Bathroom one

Oh, I really like this. The rectangular sink fits nicely in the small space. And, I love the faucet.

Bathroom two

Yes! I love a bathroom illuminated by soft outside light. The footed tub/shower is very chic. even the floor is a great touch. I'm into it.

Bathroom three

Wow, I've never seen four sinks, maybe two or three, but never four. Kinda weird, but I do like mirrors baskets and crazy cool towel rack. Yeah, I'm digging it.

Bathroom three...continued

Wait, what?!?!? No. Is that separate toilets against the wall? Oh, no.

Bathroom three...OMG!

YES IT IS. FOUR toilets with NO partitions. No. Way. In. Hell.

Even though this seems shocking and very strange, my understanding is that the Girl Scouts once owned the house and built this bathroom. Still, why? Why not put up partitions?

Would YOU be ok with a communal bathroom in your house.

Ryan and I discussed and we both think, NO.



The house, aside from the weird bathroom set-up is actually really great. See photos of the rest of the house and get more info, HERE.

