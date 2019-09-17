Where To Get The Best Deals On National Cheeseburger Day
Wednesday, September 18th is National Cheeseburger Day. We have a list of all of the best freebies and deals here in the Tri-State.
USA Today compiled a list of all of the burger deals happening on Wednesday. Now, it's always a great idea to check with your local location to make sure they are participating. It should also be noted that some of these deals will require you to download the restaurant's app or be signed up for emails to take advantage of these offers.
Here are the places in the Tri-State with burger deals on National Cheeseburger Day according to USA Today:
- Applebee's: Get a Classic Burger or Classic Cheeseburger with endless fries for $6.99 Wednesday.
- Burger King: Get a cheeseburger for 59 cents Wednesday with a mobile order on the chain's app. Limit one coupon per person.
- Dairy Queen: The chain is celebrating Cheeseburger Day with its new two for $4 Super Snack deal, which includes mix and match snacks including choice of a cheeseburger, a small sundae, fries, pretzel sticks or chicken tenders.
- McDonald's: There won't be a national deal, but check the McDonald's app for local and regional promotions.
- O'Charley's Restaurant and Bar: Add two free slices of bacon to a cheeseburger Wednesday with a coupon that will be posted on O'Charley's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter Wednesday morning. Dine-in only.
- Red Robin: With any beverage purchase at participating restaurants Wednesday, get a Gourmet Cheeseburger and Bottomless Steak Fries for $5. Learn more at www.redrobin.com/national-cheeseburger-day.
- TGI Fridays: This Cheeseburger Day deal takes place every Tuesday for a limited time. Get $5 classic cheeseburgers with seasoned fries for dine-in and online orders.
- Wendy’s: Coupons in the Wendy’s app Wednesday include $2 off any Premium Combo, a free fry plus drink with a premium sandwich mobile order, free small Frosty with purchase of Premium Combo and get free six-piece Spicy Nuggets with a mobile order
- White Castle: Get one free Cheese Slider with any purchase Wednesday and a coupon posted at www.whitecastle.com/value-offers.
If there are any local establishments that will have National Cheeseburger Day specials that are not on this list, feel free to email me at travis@wkdq.com and I will gladly add them on here so people can take advantage of those offers.