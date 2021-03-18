When A Rainy Wednesday Feels Like Monday, Find Your Sun

Have you ever had a Wednesday that felt like a Monday? That’s kind of what happened to me today.

Unlike yesterday which was extremely foggy and just icky outside, this morning started off pretty good. I got up, got ready, and I wasn't even running late. It was nice outside, the temperature was just right. A perfect Wednesday morning.

Even though I knew severe weather was expected later in the day, I was in a really good mood. The show went really well, it was a lot of have fun because we had a great time celebrating St. Patrick’s Day. You know, playing with accents and all the wacky that surrounds the holiday.

It just so happened, I had a very busy day planned. I was supposed to meet my older son for lunch and I had an eye doctor appointment. Everything seemed to be fine and perfectly normal until I went out to get into my car and my car wouldn’t start. I must’ve left something on when I arrived at work that morning. Regardless of the reason, my car wouldn’t start so I had to call my son to see if he could meet me to jump my car. He came to rescue me, but neither one of us had time for lunch.

Then, I had to call the eye doctor to push back the appointment until a later time. Luckily, I was able to get another appointment, and my son was able to come and jump my car.

After arriving at the eye doctor, I realized that I had to fill out new paperwork. You know when you go to the doctor for the first time in the year and even though nothing has really changed with your information, you still have to fill out all the paperwork.

Then I go back for my appointment and realized my eyes have gotten a lot worse. I didn’t get an eye exam last year because of the pandemic. I didn’t really go out and do anything in 2020. It was shocking to realize that my eyesight had gotten as bad as it had in only a year. And, that I couldn't blame my glasses that were completely scratched and disgusting on my poor eyesight.

After paying for my glasses, I turned to go outside and it’s pouring down rain. I mean literally pouring down rain outside. It was the drippy, soggy icing on the cake of a very bad day. You know, when it rains it pours.

When I finally get home from the eye doctor, which seemed like it took forever, all I wanted to do was take a nap. I just want to get the day to stop for a moment. And, that's what I did, slept for an hour. I needed to stop the day for just a little bit hoping that when I woke up everything will be brighter.

Once I woke up felt much better, until I saw my big dog laying on the couch she isn't supposed to be laying on, looking up at me with a big ole doggy smile, then I just burst out laughing.

I then reflected on the good of the day and I felt even better. But, what really turned my day around was when my granddaughter called and told me she loves me on FaceTime. Sometimes, it’s the little things that make the biggest difference in your life.

There are so many blessings that I am so grateful for, like my special little Norah June. She makes my life amazing and brings the sunshine to even the worst and rainiest of days.