Shout Out to All the Volunteers Who Make Learning About Jesus FUN!

Okay, can we just talk for a minute about how different kids' church and vacation Bible school is from when I was a kid? We did Bible verse memory races and made macaroni necklaces. I walked into one of the two VBS events my daughter did this year and she was greeted by a giant volcano and a literal mystery island. In the other VBS, she got to decorate cupcakes, direct and star in her own play, and in both they did water games and water inflatables. Holy cannoli!

Well, shout out to the 1980s volunteers who didn't have Pinterest and Amazon and did the best they could to make it fun to learn about Jesus. Shout out to the 2020+ volunteers who have literal "working" volcanos to build to snag a kid's interest these days.

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

Back to School Sunday Funday Foam Party at TRCC

My daughter had fun at both the VBS events she attended this summer but the fun isn't stopping! The Refuge Christian Church in the Newburgh/Chandler area announced yesterday that they are sending out summer with a Back-to-School Sunday Funday Foam Party.

What is a foam party you might ask? Well, the organizers load up these giant sudsy bubble machines with a soap mixture and it makes a foam that's fun for kids to wade through and play in. I won't lie - I want to go participate too!

On August 7th during loud service we want to take your kids outside for a foam bubble party, Back To School Fun Day! Please bring a towel and/or extra clothes so your child can jump into the fun!

Why Did TRCC Decide to Do a Foam Party?

Lindsey Crowe, the Children's Director told me that they wanted to do something different and fun as a back-to-school celebration.

"It's hard to say goodbye to summer, but we want the kids to know we are supporting them as they head back to the classroom. I saw on Facebook on one of my Kids Pastor pages that they had a foam machine at one of their events and I knew we had to do this! Being a Kids Pastor and preschool teacher means you never have to grow up!"

Where is The Refuge Christain Church?

Address: 8566 Telephone Rd, Chandler, IN

How Much Does It Cost to Attend?

It's totally FREE!!

Who is Invited?

EVERYONE!

Newburgh Baby’s Array of Facial Expressions Will Crack You Up! Whenever I see little Miss Alanah Meier's photos come up in my Facebook newsfeed, I can't help but smile. Her array of facial expressions is quite extensive, to say the least. Her mom Kim told me that post colic phase, she's the happiest baby ever.

I think my favorite part of her expressions are her eyes and eyebrows. She looks at you like, "Seriously, what are you doing?" Work it, girl! At this rate, I wouldn't be surprised if she showed up meme or a baby model sometime soon.

Family photos are provided by JD Stark Photography in Evansville.

