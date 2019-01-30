The United Caring Services has once again issued White Flag status due to the freezing cold conditions meaning that all are welcome tonight, 01-30-19, in hopes of getting as many people off the streets as possible. Last night, according to a post on Facebook, UCS provided shelter to an additional 51 men, women and children during the white flag. With the increase in visitors, now would be a great time to make a donation to United Caring Services. If you would like to help, the UCS is accepting hats & gloves in all sizes as well as towels and twin-sized sheets & blankets. There are other items needed as well. You can find a complete list by visiting UnitedCaringServices.org