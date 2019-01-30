United Caring Services Issues White Flag Status for Wednesday January 30th
The United Caring Services has once again issued White Flag status due to the freezing cold conditions meaning that all are welcome tonight, 01-30-19, in hopes of getting as many people off the streets as possible. Last night, according to a post on Facebook, UCS provided shelter to an additional 51 men, women and children during the white flag. With the increase in visitors, now would be a great time to make a donation to United Caring Services. If you would like to help, the UCS is accepting hats & gloves in all sizes as well as towels and twin-sized sheets & blankets. There are other items needed as well. You can find a complete list by visiting UnitedCaringServices.org