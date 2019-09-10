U.S. 41 Set To Close On September 30th

If U.S. 41 is a part of your daily commute to work, you may want to start planning a detour route. The highway is set to close on Monday, September 30th to remove the railroad crossing between Virginia Street and the Lloyd Expressway.

The closure will begin around 7 a.m. on Monday and is scheduled to last about two days, weather permitting.

According to The City of Evansville, the project will include the removal of the rails crossing U.S. 41 and repair of the pavement. Once the closure is in place, all lanes will be completely closed to through-traffic around the clock. The official detour for this closure uses S.R. 62, I-69 and SR 66.