Tri-State Upgraded to Enhanced Risk for Severe Weather Today

The threat of severe weather this afternoon into this evening is looking more likely than it did earlier in the week as the entire Tri-State has been upgraded from from Marginal and Slight (depending on where in the Tri-State you live) to Enhanced.

According to the National Weather Service in Paducah, after a round of scattered thunderstorms in the morning, "a line of storms will move through the region from late this afternoon through the evening hours." That line brings with it the possibility "for more widespread damaging winds and large hail," and "a few

tornadoes cannot be ruled out."

The NWS also warns that "locally heavy rainfall could lead to some more flooding concerns, especially in areas that received heavy rain earlier in the day."

In the event things turn particularly nasty, we will simulcast severe weather coverage from our media partners at Eyewitness News. Be sure to have the WKDQ app downloaded to your phone so you can stream any potential coverage live, and turn on push notifications to receive the latest information as it happens.

