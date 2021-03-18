‘Ranch is Gross’ and Other Unpopular Opinions from Tri-State Residents

Name something, anything, and someone will have an opinion about it. They love it. They hate it. It's the best. It's the worst. We're human. It's what we do. Oftentimes, there are enough people with the same glowing opinion about a particular person, place, or thing that it's assumed everyone feels the same way about whoever or whatever that person, place, or thing is when that's clearly not the case.

8 Unpopular Opinions from Tri-State Residents Everyone has an opinion on everything, and sometimes those opinions go against the status quo.

Have an unpopular opinion of your own? Let's hear it in the comments!

MORE FROM WKDQ: How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.