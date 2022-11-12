We've all done it. We've said we will never, never, ever, ever do something and then we've done it.
Me and my morning show partner both said we would never text on our phones. Why? Becasue, when texting first became a thing it was a pain in the butt. It was much easier to make a call and just talk to the person. You have to push the corresponding number for the letter you needed until it showed up. It was crazy.
We seriously thought that texting would never catch on and in the former way it was done, it wouldn't have become a thing. But, texting became so easy, it was as easy as calling someone.
Is there something you thought you would never do? But, then you did it.
