These Are The Weirdest Tourist Attractions in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky

Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana all have some great tourist attractions that you can visit, but these have been named as the weirdest.

When you think of tourist attractions to see in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky, there are a few that might come to mind. In Illinois, you may think of the Willis Tower Skydeck, Wrigley Field, Navy Pier, and more hotspots scattered throughout the state. When it comes to Indiana, you might think of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, The Children's Museum of Indianapolis, Indiana Dunes, and Holiday World. Kentucky also has a lot of great tourist attractions, such as Churchill Downs, Rupp Arena, Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory, Mammoth Cave National Park, and Kentucky Lake/Lake Barkley. These are all great places to visit, but none of them would be considered "weird".

That being said, there are some weird attractions scattered all throughout the United States, including Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky. Buzzfeed created a list of the weirdest tourist attractions in each state. The list does have a lot of weird, strange, and unique attractions that perhaps, you never have heard of before. What was named as the weirdest tourist attraction in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky? Let's find out!

Weirdest Tourist Attraction in Illinois

Big Things Small Town in Casey, Illinois is a small town that features a few of the world's largest items. Buzzfeed says:

Casey may be a small town, but it's home to 12 big world records, including the world's largest rocking chair, pitchfork, mailbox, and wind chime.

You can take a look at all of the giant things in this small town by clicking here.

Weirdest Tourist Attraction in Indiana

Indiana is also home to a thing that is the largest in the world...the World's Largest Ball of Paint in Alexandria. Buzzfeed says:

What started as a baseball dipped into paint has become, well, this. Visitors can even take a stab at painting a new layer.

You can find out more, and learn about how you can help make this ball of paint even bigger by clicking here.

Weirdest Tourist Attraction in Kentucky

Okay, I don't find this one weird at all. In fact, I think this is pretty cool. Cave City, Kentucky is home to Dinosaur World. Here, you can roam the park filled with hundreds of life-sized dinosaurs in a natural setting. Buzzfeed makes a good point by saying:

It's not quite as high tech as Jurassic Park, but maybe that's for the best.

Learn more about what you can expect to see at Dinosaur World by clicking here.

Want to find out what the weirdest tourist attractions in the other states are? You can do so by clicking here.

