The Amount of Turkey We Consume on Thanksgiving Is Seriously Mind-Blowing

In the US we love our turkey, the official bird of Thanksgiving since the early 1900’s. You can roast it, bake it, deep fry and even smoke it. Every year during this month we travel far and wide to get the family together for one epic turkey dinner. But how many Turkeys as a nation do we consume on this thankful day of days you ask? It’s actually up 104 percent since 1970. The number is absolutely astounding and it grows a little more every year.

Okay here goes, we consume over 46 million turkeys on just one day. That’s one heck of a lot of yard bird. That actually equates to over 736 million pounds. It’s amazing that we actually eat that much turkey, but we love it. I just don’t see how anything could replace that grand ole bird, and it just wouldn’t feel like Thanksgiving without it.