Spring is a busy time of year. There are graduations, weddings, anniversaries, and always birthdays! A couple years ago, when my daughter graduated from preschool, the other parents and I decided to put together an end-of-the-year gift for my daughter's teacher. It was a small potted plant with some gift card "flowers." We called it our Gift Card Garden. The card read, "Thank you for helping our children GROW!"

I started thinking that this would make an awesome teacher gift, graduation gift, anniversary, Mother's Day gift, or birthday gift. You can buy 5-6 gift cards in any amount, mount them to small Popsicle sticks with tape or hot glue, and pop them into a potted plant. We got everything at Walmart in the Craft and Home and Garden section.