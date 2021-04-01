The 2021 Vanderburgh County Fair WILL Happen This Year!

We are excited to announce that the 100th Anniversary of the Vanderburgh County Fair will take place in 2021.

2020 wasn't too kind to us with the pandemic. We missed out on so much last year as a result. One annual tradition that everyone looks forward to is the Vanderburgh County Fair. It (along with every other fair in the area) was canceled last year on what would have been the 100th anniversary of the fair. There's been a lot of curious minds wondering whether or not it would happen in 2021 or not. Well we now have that answer.

The 100th Anniversary of the Vanderburgh County Fair WILL take place July 26-31, 2021!

This is exciting news for Tri-Staters, and a sign that things are finally getting back to normal. Now, the fair will look a little different this year as a result of the pandemic. Guidelines and protocols will be announced soon from the Vanderburgh County Fair. One notable change this year will be that the rodeo will not take place this year. However, here's the current schedule of events happening at the grandstand for the 2021 Vanderburgh County Fair.

Monday- Queen Contest

Tuesday-BKA Cart Racing

Wednesday- Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles Jr.

Granger Smith

Thursday- Farmers Tractor Pull

Friday- Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League

Saturday- Demolition Derby

Now, for the question that all the kiddos want to know about. Will there be rides this year? Absolutely! The Vanderburgh County Fair says that rides will be open during the following times this year:

Monday 5-11

Tuesday – Friday 4-11

Saturday- 2-11

Tickets for rides are $3 each, $25 for 10 tickets, $45 for 20 tickets, or $25 for daily armband.

Again, the Vanderburgh County Fair will announce more details and protocols about the 2021 fair at a later date. Be sure to check their website for more information soon.

