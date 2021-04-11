Sweet Treats at Evansville Eateries Help Granted Make Dreams Come True

The pandemic has caused a lot of families to postpone their vacations. That's really just a minor inconvenience unless your child has a terminal illness. Sadly, putting off that trip to Disney isn't an option for families with a sick child. Granted is in the business of making Wishes come true, and the pandemic isn't slowing them down. In fact, Granted has had more Wish requests come in than ever before.

With more Wishes and fewer fundraisers, Granted has switched up their annual Dishes for Wishes event, and added more ways to give.

Dishes for Wishes April 26, 2021 - May 2, 2021

This 6th annual fundraiser is now a week-long event. With your $40 ticket, you'll receive a card with free sweet treats from 12 Evansville restaurants. You can redeem your treat tickets anytime throughout the week.

Grant A Wish-A-Thon

This is a simple way to donate right from your phone. Simply text the word GRANTED to 243725. You'll receive a link to make a donation.

Jason's Deli Give Back April 26, 2021 - May 2, 2021

During the week of Dishes for Wishes, Jason's Deli will be donating 20% of any purchase to Granted. Simply mention Granted, and 20% of your order will go toward granting Wishes.

Special Radio Event April 29, 2021

On Thursday, April 29, 2021, Townsquare Media stations (MY 105.3 WJLT, 99.5 WKDQ & 103GBF) will broadcast live at Jason's Deli in Evansville from 10:00 A.M - 4:00 P.M. There will be special freebies and you'll hear more about Granted families.

