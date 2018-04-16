See ‘Cars 3′ Free at Henderson’s Audubon Mills Park Friday Night

Warmer weather means we can all finally get outside and enjoy some fresh air with the family. What better way to do that than with an outdoor family movie night on the Henderson riverfront?

The Downtown Henderson Partnership is bringing back it's "Movie in the Park" series with a showing of Disney's Cars 3 this Friday night at Audubon Mills Park. The show starts at 7:35 and is open to anyone and everyone completely free of charge!

The forecast on Friday calls for a high in the upper 50s, and that will begin to drop as the sun goes down, so be sure to pack a few blankets along with your chairs, drinks, and snacks.

[Source: Downtown Henderson Partnership on Facebook]