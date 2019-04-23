River Kitty Cafe Offering Prom Photo Ops Next Two Saturdays
Prom season is in full swing and of course that means — photos! Tons and tons of photos! Sure, you could stand outside someone's house next to a tree, or hit up the riverfront like everyone else, or you could be different and head down to River Kitty Cafe on the Main Street Walkway and take your pictures with the kitties!
The popular cafe is allowing prom couples from Boonville, Castle, Central, Mater Dei, and Memorial the opportunity to do just that this Saturday (April 27th, 2019), and couples from New Tech to do the same next Saturday free of charge. All you need to do is stop by.
For more information, call River Kitty Cafe at (812) 550-1553, or message them on Facebook.
[Source: River Kitty Cafe on Facebook]