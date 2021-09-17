Ranch Dressing Crocs Are The Shoe That Goes With Everything

Crocs continue to release new mashup shoes that speak to me.

Anyone who knows me knows that I LOVE wearing my Crocs. I always tell people that they are an all-purpose shoe. You can wear them fishing or to the store. Flip the strap back into four-wheel drive and wear them while you mow grass or go hiking. Heck, I have been known to even wear them to work a few times. The point is, they are the most comfortable shoes that I own. Regardless of the stigma they have of being ugly, at this point in my life, it's more about comfort than anything else.

Much as Crocs are an all-purpose show, Hidden Valley Ranch can be considered an all-purpose sauce. I mean ranch goes well with so many things like pizza, wings, French fries, chicken nugs, veggies, and of course the classic chicken bacon ranch sandwich. Speaking of things that ranch goes well on, have you ever put ranch on a meatball sub from Subway? Don't knock it until you've tried it!

Anyway, it's only fitting that these two all-purpose national treasures come together somehow. They have done just that with the new Hidden Valley Ranch X Crocs.

What exactly would a ranch-inspired pair of Crocs look like? According to the description on Crocs' website:

Our ranchiest shoe ever looks just like, well, Hidden Valley Ranch dressing… in the form of a white clog with green speckles to represent the wonderful herbaceous notes of Hidden Valley Ranch’s signature condiment.

Crocs/Canva

Now, I love my camo Crocs, but these look like the comfiest and delicious shoes that I have ever seen. As you can see, these Crocs not only look like they are covered in ranch dressing, but they also come with nine Jibbitz that look like things you would dip in ranch. Pretty clever!

Crocs/Canva

By now, you're probably sitting there wondering when and where you can buy some of these. You'll have to enter the Hidden Valley Ranch X Crocs drawing for your chance to purchase a pair of these shoes. The drawing is underway now and closes on Sep 20, 2021, 11:00 AM. So you might want to get your name in the hat sooner rather than later.

To find out more about these new Crocs and how to put your name into the drawing to purchase a pair you can click here.

CHECK IT OUT: See the 100 most popular brands in America

50 Famous Brands That No Longer Exist

KEEP LOOKING: See what 50 company logos looked like then and now