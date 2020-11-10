Today, Pizza Hut becomes the first national pizza brand to announce that plant-based meat is coming to their pie topping options nationwide. Pizza Hut is partnering up with Beyond Meat to launch two new plant-based pizzas, the Beyond Italian Sausage Pizza and the Great Beyond Pizza. These pizzas have bold, savory, authentic flavor you love from Pizza Hut, but in a more plant-forward way. The Beyond Italian Sausage will also be available as a topping option for any pizza, allowing plant-based meat alternatives to be easily accessible all over the country.

David Graves, Chief Brand Officer at Pizza Hut spoke to the new menu items' authenticity, saying, “I’d challenge anyone to go try the new Beyond Pan Pizza and tell the difference. I shared it with friends and family, and they couldn’t. The Beyond Italian sausage is rich, juicy, and has the signature Pizza Hut flavors—pizza lovers everywhere are going to love it.”

Beyond Meat

“Our partnership with Pizza Hut is a category first and together we will continue to raise the bar on game-changing product innovations as we introduce the delicious taste of Beyond Meat products to pizza fans nationwide. We’re thrilled to be on this journey with Pizza Hut that enables us to further increase access to better-for-you plant-based meat as we continue to expand our partnership with Yum! Brands,” said Ethan Brown, CEO & Founder, Beyond Meat.

The Beyond Italian Sausage Pizza and Great Beyond Pizza are available for a limited time while supplies last at Pizza Hut locations across the United States. Pizza Hut has previously introduced vegan and plant-based options in different countries around the world, and are now giving U.S. pizza lovers some plant-based options. Hopefully, this is only the beginning for the brand, and Pizza Hut will continue to expand plant-based options (vegan cheese please!).