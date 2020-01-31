Phone Found Recording in Evansville Restaurant – Suspect Arrested

Police have made an arrest after a cell phone was found recording footage inside of a bathroom at an Evansville restaurant. According to police, a woman contacted police on Monday, January 27, 2020 after she found a cell phone hidden inside the soap dispenser in the bathroom of Tres Reynas located at 920 North Main Street. That cell phone was recording. Police say that Marcos Alberto Ambriz Leon has now bee arrested on a felony charge of attempted voyeurism. Police say they believe that the man acted alone and that restaurant staff, including the owners and employees, were unaware that this was taking place.