Paul and Lauren Westerfield, along with their two children, love Halloween. They grow pumpkins, decorate and donate. Many ghosts, skeletons, ghouls, and goblins have taken over their Owensboro house and yard this year. They've gone all out to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

I love seeing stories like this for many reasons. Halloween is one of my favorite holidays. From a scary trip through a haunted house, dressing up in a fun costume, or handing out candy, Halloween is such a fun time! As much as I like the season, I don't decorate the inside and outside of my home for Halloween. I save that for Christmas when I go all out. Do you decorate for Halloween? The Westerfield family sure does, and they do an incredible job.

WESTERFIELD FAMILY GOES ALL OUT FOR HALLOWEEN

After I saw the over-the-top displays on social media, I reached out to Paul and asked why they decorate for St. Jude. They decorated the inside and outside of their home in a spooktacular way.

"We have always donated to St Jude personally and support what they stand for. What they do for families going through that difficult time is amazing and I know anyone with children, including my family, would want that if we ever needed it. I found the skeletons for St Jude online and thought this would be a great addition to our display. I grow pumpkins and use them to decorate, and it’s expanded from there to our full-blown Halloween display. As soon as I found the opportunity to do this we jumped aboard. We do it for the kids and to bring joy to anyone who stops by.", Paul shared



The spooky display has grown this year to become the best-haunted house in the neighborhood. All of the proceeds benefit St. Jude.

SKELETONS FOR ST. JUDE DISPLAY ON CARLSBAD LANE IN OWENSBORO

WHAT ARE SKELETONS FOR ST JUDE?

"The fundraiser originated in Holly Springs, NC in 2020 with Jeff Robertson placing a St. Jude fundraising sign in his yard after a local TV station aired his skeleton Halloween display. After generating $8,200 and meeting several people impacted by childhood cancer, including a precious two-year-old girl who was going through treatment, Jeff decided to go bigger and better in 2021! This decision turned out to be a huge hit expanding to 400 homes nationwide and bringing in over 1900 members to the Facebook Group.", according to the Skeletons for St. Jude Facebook page



HOW TO SUPPORT ST. JUDE DURING HALLOWEEN EVENT

You can support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and its mission of finding cures and saving lives. Here are a couple of different ways to help during the Skeletons for St. Jude promotion.

"Our family has teamed up with Skeletons for St Jude this year to use our Halloween display to raise money. We will have a sign in the yard with a QR code on it that you can scan to donate or you can click the link below. We love to decorate for Halloween so what a perfect opportunity to do two things we love. We hope our Halloween display brings joy to you and helps us raise money to bring joy to families in St Jude.", Paul shared

